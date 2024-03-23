CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.65 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 174,512 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 169,068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CFB shares. Stephens upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

CrossFirst Bankshares Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $648.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $122.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.17 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CrossFirst Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFB. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1,154.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 698.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,792 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 54.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CrossFirst Bankshares

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, 1-4 family real estate, multifamily real estate, commercial and industrial, energy, and consumer loans.

