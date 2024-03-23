Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.26. 176,183 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 155,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.20.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Cronos Group from C$2.84 to C$2.82 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones brand in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.
