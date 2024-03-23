Critical Review: Southland (SLND) versus Its Competitors

Southland (NASDAQ:SLND – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Southland to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Southland and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southland -1.66% -14.55% -3.27% Southland Competitors 1.81% 6.34% 2.87%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.3% of Southland shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of shares of all “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southland 0 1 1 0 2.50 Southland Competitors 47 482 759 18 2.57

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Southland and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Southland presently has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.93%. As a group, “Heavy construction, except building construction – contractors” companies have a potential upside of 5.28%. Given Southland’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Southland is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Southland and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Southland $1.16 billion -$19.25 million -12.07 Southland Competitors $19.58 billion $725.52 million 24.64

Southland’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Southland. Southland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Southland rivals beat Southland on 11 of the 12 factors compared.

Southland Company Profile

Southland Holdings, Inc. engages in specialty infrastructure construction business in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Civil and Transportation. The Civil segment designs and constructs water pipelines, pump stations, lift stations, water and wastewater treatment plants, concrete and structural steel, outfall, and tunneling. The Transportation segment designs and constructs bridges, roadways, marine, dredging, ship terminals and piers, and specialty structures and facilities, as well as convention centers, sports stadiums, marine facilities, and ferris wheels. Southland Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1900 and is headquartered in Grapevine, Texas.

