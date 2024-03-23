Critical Comparison: Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) vs. Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY)

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) and Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Light’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brookfield Renewable Partners 12.23% 2.23% 0.90% Light N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Brookfield Renewable Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Light pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 128.6%. Brookfield Renewable Partners pays out -421.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Light pays out 106.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Renewable Partners has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brookfield Renewable Partners $5.04 billion 1.31 -$21.00 million ($0.32) -71.88 Light N/A N/A N/A $1.33 0.83

This table compares Brookfield Renewable Partners and Light’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Light has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Brookfield Renewable Partners. Brookfield Renewable Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Light, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

60.4% of Brookfield Renewable Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Light shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and Light, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brookfield Renewable Partners 0 4 5 2 2.82 Light 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brookfield Renewable Partners currently has a consensus price target of $30.91, suggesting a potential upside of 34.39%. Given Brookfield Renewable Partners’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Brookfield Renewable Partners is more favorable than Light.

Summary

Brookfield Renewable Partners beats Light on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, and Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and pumped storage, as well as renewable natural gas, carbon capture and storage, recycling, cogeneration biomass, nuclear services, and power transformation. Brookfield Renewable Partners Limited operates as the general partner of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. The company was formerly known as Brookfield Renewable Energy Partners L.P. and changed its name to Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. in May 2016. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. was founded in 1999 and is based in Toronto, Canada. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P operates as a subsidiary of Brookfield Corporation.

About Light

Light S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power in Brazil. The company distributes electricity in the state of Rio de Janeiro. It also engages in the research, planning, building, operation, and exploration of generation and transmission systems; purchase, sale, import, and export of electric and thermal power, and gas and industrial utilities; provision of consulting services in the energy sector; lease of real estate and personal properties; acquisition and sale of goods related to the studies and projects; implementation, operation, and maintenance of construction works and facilities; and trading activities. In addition, it provides services to low voltage clients, including the assembly, renovation, and maintenance of facilities. The company primarily serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Light S.A. was founded in 1899 and is based in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

