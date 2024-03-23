Critical Analysis: ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) and Allegion (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allegion and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ).

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allegion 0 5 1 0 2.17 ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Allegion currently has a consensus price target of $125.50, indicating a potential downside of 6.41%. Given Allegion’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allegion is more favorable than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

92.2% of Allegion shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Allegion shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allegion and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allegion 14.80% 51.95% 14.65% ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Allegion and ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allegion $3.65 billion 3.22 $540.40 million $6.12 21.91 ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $14.41 1.97

Allegion has higher revenue and earnings than ASSA ABLOY AB (publ). ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allegion, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Allegion pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $5.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 20.1%. Allegion pays out 31.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) pays out 39.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Allegion has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Summary

Allegion beats ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other. It also provides services and software, which includes inspection, maintenance, and repair services for its automatic entrance solutions; and software as a service, including access control, IoT integration, and workforce management solutions, as well as aftermarket services, design and installation offerings, and locksmith services. The company sells its products and solutions to end-users in commercial, institutional, and residential facilities, including education, healthcare, government, hospitality, retail, commercial office, and single and multi-family residential markets under the CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin brands. It sells its products and solutions through distribution and retail channels, such as specialty distribution, e-commerce, and wholesalers, as well as through various retail channels comprising do-it-yourself home improvement centers, online and e-commerce platforms, and small specialty showroom outlets. Allegion plc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. It offers BIM-ready door opening solutions; doors and hardware products; electronic access control ecosystem, wireless, electronic key, standalone access, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, cylinders, exit devices, door closers, floor spring, pull handles, and other hardware; and entrance automation systems. The company provides its products primarily under the ASSA ABLOY, Yale, and HID brands. It sells its products through distributors and wholesalers. The company serves aviation, education, distribution and logistics, entertainment and public facility, finance and banking, government and military, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, mining, office and enterprise, homes and residence, retail, shipyards, and transportation industries. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) was incorporated in 1954 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

