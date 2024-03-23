Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Insider Dana Pizzuti Sells 15,089 Shares of Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) insider Dana Pizzuti sold 15,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $664,821.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dana Pizzuti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Dana Pizzuti sold 14,375 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $503,125.00.

CRNX stock opened at $44.29 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $47.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.17 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

CRNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,547,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,647,000 after buying an additional 1,113,992 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 97.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,947 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,407,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,325,000 after purchasing an additional 674,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,600,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,901,000 after purchasing an additional 644,128 shares during the period. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,141,000. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

