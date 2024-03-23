Cranswick (LON:CWK) Research Coverage Started at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 4,900 ($62.38) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Cranswick from GBX 4,694 ($59.76) to GBX 4,921 ($62.65) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,405.25 ($56.08).

Shares of Cranswick stock opened at GBX 4,144 ($52.76) on Wednesday. Cranswick has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,925.86 ($37.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,210 ($53.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of £2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,763.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4,003.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,790.50.

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,184 ($53.27), for a total value of £16,736 ($21,306.17). Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, and gourmet pastries, as well as provides food services.

