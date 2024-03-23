Cosmos 24 Hour Volume Reaches $180.37 Million (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $4.49 billion and $180.37 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 9.5% against the dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $11.50 or 0.00017821 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.59 or 0.00084623 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010352 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.33 or 0.00020657 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00003929 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

