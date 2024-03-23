CoreCap Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,860 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of CoreCap Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Motco raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% during the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $479.18. 5,881,503 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,265,306. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $458.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $427.77. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $357.72 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

