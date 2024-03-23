CoreCap Advisors LLC Sells 2,751 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 51.9% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $282.63. 2,556,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,374. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.86. The company has a market capitalization of $204.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.22% and a negative return on equity of 171.96%. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TD Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $291.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BTIG Research cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $320.10.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

