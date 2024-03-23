CoreCap Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,520 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.78% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October worth $3,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Price Performance

POCT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. 45,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $478.11 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.54.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - October and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.