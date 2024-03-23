CoreCap Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,348 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.28 on Friday, hitting $75.34. The company had a trading volume of 981,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,385,411. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $77.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.13.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

