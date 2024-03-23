CoreCap Advisors LLC Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,761,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XAR. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter worth $68,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

XAR stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.63. The stock had a trading volume of 48,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,679. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $108.32 and a 52-week high of $142.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.63.

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

