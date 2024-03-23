CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $8,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 941.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 480,584 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 923,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,489. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.86. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.58 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

