CoreCap Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,746 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned 0.57% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July worth $5,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJUL. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 33.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,055,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,554,000 after purchasing an additional 769,491 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,135,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,095,000 after buying an additional 233,288 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $37,550,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 9.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,058,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,658,000 after buying an additional 88,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 34.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 697,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,501,000 after purchasing an additional 177,122 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

Shares of PJUL stock remained flat at $37.89 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,248 shares. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

