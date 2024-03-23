CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 20,517 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $9,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,432 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.21.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

