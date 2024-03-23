CoreCap Advisors LLC Acquires 1,564 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at $112,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 25.1% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000.

PMAR stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. 146,659 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $459.86 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.04.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

