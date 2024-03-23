Core One Labs (OTCMKTS:CLABF) Trading Down 1.3%

Core One Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLABF – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 4,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Core One Labs Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

Core One Labs Company Profile

Core One Labs Inc operates as a psychedelic research and development company. The company focuses on providing psychedelic medicines to novel delivery systems and psychedelic assisted psychotherapy; and intends to further develop and apply the technology to psychedelic compounds, such as psilocybin. It also provides natural health products; news dissemination services; financing services; and operates medical clinics, as well as engages in micro cultivation.

