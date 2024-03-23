Corcel (LON:CRCL) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Corcel Plc (LON:CRCL – Get Free Report) rose 5.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.85 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.82 ($0.01). Approximately 7,126,920 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 13,599,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).

Corcel Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91. The firm has a market cap of £15.05 million, a PE ratio of -44.50 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.65.

About Corcel

Corcel Plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources and battery metals. The company owns a 41% interest in the Mambare nickel-cobalt project with license EL1390 covering an area of 256 square kilometers near Kokoda in Papua New Guinea; and Canegrass Lithium Project It has option to acquire a 100% interest in the Mt.

