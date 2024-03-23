Cooper Financial Group Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 33,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 539,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 14,884 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 230,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,667 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

SPYG stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,375,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,125. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

