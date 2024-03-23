Cooper Financial Group Trims Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Cooper Financial Group reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,606 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF makes up 1.2% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.25% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $6,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Price Performance

BATS:JMST remained flat at $50.73 during midday trading on Friday. 242,823 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.63.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

