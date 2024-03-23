Cooper Financial Group Sells 44,390 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,390 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IUSB stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,219,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,716. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.75.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.1463 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

