Cooper Financial Group Sells 14,440 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,440 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF during the first quarter worth about $719,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 57.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,511 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 67,352 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 47,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Price Performance

Shares of JHMD stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $34.39. 39,794 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,367. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. The stock has a market cap of $564.00 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $34.51.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

