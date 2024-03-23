Cooper Financial Group Has $2.05 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,795 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLG. MAS Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 6,574 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,011,000 after purchasing an additional 197,709 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $419,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPLG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.32. 6,256,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,514,534. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its 200 day moving average is $54.79. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $45.79 and a 1-year high of $61.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

