Cooper Financial Group Has $17.29 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 47.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 314,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,750 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for 3.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $17,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after acquiring an additional 92,502 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. MCIA Inc raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JEPI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,785,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,597,303. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.99. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $57.68. The company has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

