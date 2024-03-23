Cooper Financial Group Has $1.51 Million Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,399 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $304,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at $33,000. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ANET traded up $1.82 on Friday, reaching $306.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,380,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,666,342. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.27. The company has a market cap of $95.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.10. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.68 and a 1-year high of $307.74.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 35.62%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $6,070,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,674,300 shares in the company, valued at $483,973,158. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total transaction of $460,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,955,764.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 21,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.06, for a total value of $6,070,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,674,300 shares in the company, valued at $483,973,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,084 shares of company stock valued at $66,443,191 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Melius Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.06.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

