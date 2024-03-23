Cooper Financial Group Has $1.30 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cooper Financial Group lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,739 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,499,342,000 after buying an additional 228,596,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 174.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,139,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,079,000 after buying an additional 26,191,458 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,703,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $465,950,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 20.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,715,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,167,000 after buying an additional 9,519,411 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFV traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.03. 1,838,482 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.58.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

