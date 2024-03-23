Cooper Financial Group Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 125,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,620,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,841. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.11 and a 1 year high of $31.84. The stock has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.