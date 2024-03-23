Cooper Financial Group Grows Stock Holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,739 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,901,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,486,000 after buying an additional 131,936 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,549,000 after acquiring an additional 111,684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,400,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,177,000 after acquiring an additional 21,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 6.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,710,000 after acquiring an additional 81,910 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 79.1% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 759,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 335,448 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Price Performance

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.67. 459,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,676. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $12.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.19.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Dividend Announcement

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th.

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.