Cooper Financial Group Grows Holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group owned about 0.22% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GTO. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 141,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 5,189 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 319.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 42,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 163,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after acquiring an additional 22,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $939,000.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $46.76. The company had a trading volume of 162,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,220. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.27 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (GTO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with the ability to invest in any number of fixed income securities with varying credit ratings, countries, and durations. GTO was launched on Feb 10, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

