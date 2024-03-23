Cooper Financial Group Decreases Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,938,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 20,880.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,845,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,240 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2,334.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,877,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,339.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,786,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,773,419 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.24. 1,552,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,821,151. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $49.66. The company has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.90.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

