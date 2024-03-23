Cooper Financial Group Cuts Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cooper Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.98. The stock had a trading volume of 30,262,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,142,516. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $108.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2952 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

