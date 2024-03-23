Cooper Financial Group Buys 2,976 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM)

Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 72,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group owned 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 245.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 24,736 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $309,000.

Shares of SPVM traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.67. Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The company has a market capitalization of $45.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.02.

The Invesco S&P 500 Value with Momentum ETF (SPVM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Momentum Value index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by value and momentum and weighted by value. SPVM was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

