Cooper Financial Group Acquires Shares of 342,033 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 342,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,786,000. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Cooper Financial Group owned approximately 0.22% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PAVE. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.37. 2,372,336 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.12.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

