Cooper Financial Group Acquires 1,094 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,744 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cito Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter worth about $660,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 12.5% during the third quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 63,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,743,000 after buying an additional 7,110 shares during the period. Finally, First Merchants Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 27.7% during the third quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Fortinet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.55.

Fortinet stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,832,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,002,948. The company has a market cap of $52.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,992,346.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,880 shares of company stock worth $10,233,981 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

