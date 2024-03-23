Conflux Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.72 Billion (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 23rd. Conflux has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and $136.28 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000687 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,249.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.90 or 0.00726284 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.17 or 0.00133600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00009269 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00047218 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.27 or 0.00211912 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00058043 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.76 or 0.00129902 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

Conflux (CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 4,982,759,558 coins and its circulating supply is 3,845,258,955 coins. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 4,982,622,686.69 with 3,845,122,673.46 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.4390541 USD and is up 3.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $122,957,068.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.