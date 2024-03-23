Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $121.00 target price on the stock.

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Concentrix has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $125.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,549,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,924,000 after purchasing an additional 849,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

