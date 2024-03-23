Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $121.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Concentrix has a one year low of $59.23 and a one year high of $125.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 4.41%. Analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,549,000. Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 211.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 13,024 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,932,000 after purchasing an additional 13,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impactive Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Concentrix by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 2,500,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,924,000 after purchasing an additional 849,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.
Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.
