Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:LODE opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.04. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.
Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.
