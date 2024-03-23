Comstock (NYSE:LODE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Comstock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LODE opened at $0.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.04. Comstock has a 1-year low of $0.30 and a 1-year high of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Comstock (NYSE:LODE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Comstock had a net margin of 718.51% and a negative return on equity of 4.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Comstock will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comstock

Comstock Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LODE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 23,164 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Comstock by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 174,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 48,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Comstock by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 33,293 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Comstock by 609.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 320,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 275,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Comstock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Inc engages in systemic decarbonization business in Nevada. It operates through Renewable Energy, Metals and Mining, and Strategic and Corporate Investments segments. The company produces aviation, and marine fuel; carbon neutral ethanol, oil, gasoline, renewable diesel, and other renewable replacements.

