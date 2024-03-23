CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Stock Price Up 5.3%

CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $39.91 and last traded at $37.90. Approximately 22,438 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 14,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.00.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of CompX International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a market capitalization of $436.90 million, a P/E ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.75.

CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter. CompX International had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $43.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This is a positive change from CompX International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CompX International Inc. (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.25% of CompX International worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

