Comparing George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) and CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF)

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Free Report) and CP ALL Public (OTCMKTS:CVPUF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares George Weston and CP ALL Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets George Weston 2.55% 10.99% 3.05% CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for George Weston and CP ALL Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score George Weston 0 0 0 0 N/A CP ALL Public 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

George Weston presently has a consensus price target of $125.50, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Given George Weston’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe George Weston is more favorable than CP ALL Public.

0.0% of George Weston shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.4% of CP ALL Public shares are held by institutional investors. 53.6% of George Weston shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares George Weston and CP ALL Public’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio George Weston $44.54 billion 0.00 $1.14 billion $7.94 N/A CP ALL Public N/A N/A N/A $1.09 1.35

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than CP ALL Public. George Weston is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CP ALL Public, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

George Weston pays an annual dividend of $1.05 per share. CP ALL Public pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 55.1%. George Weston pays out 13.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CP ALL Public pays out 74.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

George Weston beats CP ALL Public on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About George Weston

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. This segment also offers credit card and other banking services, insurance brokerage services, guaranteed investment certificates, and wireless mobile products and services. The Choice Properties segment owns, operates, manages, and develops retail commercial and residential properties, leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, and mixed-use and residential assets. It markets its products under the Shoppers Drug Mart, Joe Fresh, President's Choice Bank, no name, Farmer's Market, T&T, Life Brand, and PC Optimum brands. The company was founded in 1882 and is based in Toronto, Canada. George Weston Limited is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments, Limited.

About CP ALL Public

CP ALL Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises convenience stores under the 7-Eleven name to other retailers primarily in Thailand. It operates through four segments: Convenience stores, Wholesale, Retail and Mall, and Other. The company also operates frozen food plants and bakeries; distributes various commercial cards and tickets, catalog merchandises, and food and non-food products; and retails health and beauty products. In addition, it offers bill payment, software development, information system design and development, logistics, digital healthcare, medical consultancy, delivery rental, storage, marketing and consulting, research and development, and microbiologic and scientific laboratory services. Further, the company engages in the e-commerce, insurance broker, and telecommunication businesses. Additionally, it operates training centers and educational institutions; produces ready meals; and trades and retails equipment, as well as offers maintenance of convenience stores equipment. The company was formerly known as C.P. Seven Eleven Public Company Limited. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Nonthaburi, Thailand.

