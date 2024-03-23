Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 25,496 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lessened its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,496 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.12% of IQVIA worth $49,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after acquiring an additional 207,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $875,861,000 after buying an additional 102,862 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $568,460,000 after buying an additional 80,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Partners Guernsey LTD lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,753,819 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,976,000 after buying an additional 45,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IQV. Guggenheim lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.41. 646,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 913,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $234.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.12.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

