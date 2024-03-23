Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Lowers Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA reduced its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 280,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 123,024 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $21,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 14.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.44.

NYSE:BABA traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.13. 12,771,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,856,869. The firm has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.30.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

