Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Invests $5.15 Million in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,146,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on General Mills from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.10. 5,731,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,269. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.15. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.74.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 12.66%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 60,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $3,870,008.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 318,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,523,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 7,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $492,094.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,924 shares in the company, valued at $6,602,574.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,782 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,720. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

