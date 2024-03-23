Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Increases Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 137.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,261 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,883 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $24,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,546,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $770.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,981,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,750. The firm has a market capitalization of $732.20 billion, a PE ratio of 132.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $323.26 and a one year high of $800.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $720.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $630.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $689.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

