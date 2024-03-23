Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $9.63 Million Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,456,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 9,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.63, for a total value of $1,840,478.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,065.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $1.01 on Friday, reaching $204.42. 1,958,968 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,060. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $156.78 and a one year high of $209.20. The company has a market capitalization of $100.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.99 and a 200 day moving average of $195.76.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile



Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

