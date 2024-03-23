Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $43.83 Million Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,923 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.12% of Spotify Technology worth $43,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPOT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 2,540.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

SPOT stock traded up $5.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.95. The company had a trading volume of 868,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,255. The firm has a market cap of $52.55 billion, a PE ratio of -89.53 and a beta of 1.63. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $126.83 and a 12 month high of $272.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.43) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPOT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $232.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $265.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.25.

Spotify Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Stories

