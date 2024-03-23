Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Has $189.60 Million Position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 461,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,918 shares during the period. Linde accounts for about 3.5% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.10% of Linde worth $189,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Linde by 122.6% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Linde in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. increased its stake in Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Juergen Nowicki sold 13,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total value of $6,030,344.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,177,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 5,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.39, for a total value of $2,466,417.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,151 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,695.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,248 shares of company stock valued at $35,811,988 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LIN. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Linde from $434.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.79.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of LIN traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $468.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,687,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,092,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $407.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.80. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $337.95 and a 1-year high of $477.71. The company has a market capitalization of $225.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

