Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 5,170 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,970 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,170 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $51,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 18.8% in the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Intuit by 2,017.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 46,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,282,000 after purchasing an additional 43,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Thematics Asset Management raised its position in Intuit by 8.4% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 21,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit stock traded down $7.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $643.74. 838,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,364. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $643.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $584.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a PE ratio of 65.69, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $400.22 and a one year high of $671.01.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total value of $178,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $636.38, for a total transaction of $178,186.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTU. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Intuit from $560.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $641.52.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

