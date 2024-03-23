Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 162,447 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 122.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,423 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,447 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned approximately 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $16,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.7% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.8% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 7,174 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,637,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,021. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $43.22 and a 52-week high of $61.15. The company has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.93%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

