Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 107,883 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 953,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 107,883 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in CSX were worth $33,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CSX by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 352.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 914,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,715,000 after purchasing an additional 712,641 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in CSX by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 8,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Capital Management bought a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth about $563,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.24.

CSX stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 10,437,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,729,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.60 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.57. The company has a market capitalization of $73.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

